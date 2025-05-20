Column: Katie Butler, Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: When Claire visited Abu Dhabi

Plenty late-deal holidays booked, check-ins for half term holidays and a big welcome back to Claire from our Ossett store who has just returned from Abu Dhabi on an educational trip with If Only.

If Only is a multi-award winning luxury tour operator that focus on 5 Star resorts and some unique handpicked properties around the world. They create bespoke holidays and cruises in Arabia, the Indian Ocean, USA, Canada, the Caribbean, Mexico, Australasia, Far East, India and Sri Lanka. Total Travel were delighted to receive a call to advise us that they had allocated a place for one of our team members on a trip to the stunning Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi, and this time it was the turn of Claire at Ossett to take up the opportunity.

Familiarisation trips or ‘fam’ trips as they are more commonly known, are offered to travel agents from tour operators and hoteliers and are absolutely not only a cherished ‘perk’ of the job but also a huge privilege to be offered one, but most importantly allow agents to gain valuable first-hand knowledge on hotels and destinations all with the aim to pass this down to our team members and customers.

Claire flew from London Heathrow and travelled by rail to get there. Here is what Claire had to say about her experience in Abu Dhabi.

Sightseeing in Abu Dhabi

“This was my first ever ‘work’ trip and the first time I have ever travelled anywhere on my own. I knew I would be meeting other agents at the airport but even the trip to London by myself was taking me out of my comfort zone. I got the train from Leeds to Kings Cross and then the tube direct to Heathrow and I was really surprised at how easy it actually was. It was nice to then catch up with the other agents and start to get even more excited about our trip. We flew with Etihad Airways the international airline of Abu Dhabi and everything about them was top notch, including the food which was probably the best I have had on-board a flight. Abu Dhabi itself was unbelievable, I was really blown away with how clean everywhere was and moreso the amount of things to do. The weather was really hot and everywhere is air-conditioned and so if you are outside and want to cool down, wherever you step inside you can cool down instantly. It certainly was an action-packed few days and along with looking round the most fabulous hotels including the amazing Warner Bros hotel. We also visited some stunning cultural sites including the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the famous Qasr Al Watan the presidential palace of the United Arab Emirates. I dared to ride the fastest roller-coaster in the world at Ferrari World Yas Island where I surprised myself riding on the famous Formula Rossa. Overall, I just loved Abu Dhabi, there really is something for everyone and I can’t wait to go back”.

I am delighted that Claire had such an amazing times and experienced culture and activities that she wouldn’t normally do on her regular holiday. The trip has done exactly what it is meant to do and has definitely got the rest of the team excited about Abu Dhabi and what it has to offer to our customers. I am sure Abu Dhabi will soon be a destination we are sending lots more of our customers to experience.