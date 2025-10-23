Column: Lettuce Rejoice!

Lettuce Rejoice! What a fabulous catchy slogan outside the new Aldi Supermarket (other supermarkets are available!). I have tried to think of other homophones which could be used… ie where there is a word that sounds the same as another word but has a different meaning and/or spelling.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beetroot comes to mind since it could be corrupted into “be true”. Very much on the edge of possibility would be haricot beans… which could be corrupted into “have a go…”. Can you think of any?

But how wonderful that this supermarket linked the homophone with rejoicing! We have much to rejoice in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Let our response to those aspects of our lives and those across the world be more joyful and positive than those events which deter our high spirits and bring sadness and conflict.

Lettuce Rejoice.

When Jesus was baptised in the River Jordan, God was heard to speak and He said: “This is my Son, in whom I am well pleased.”

Or quoting from the Yorkshire Bible he may have said: “Eeeh lad, I’m reet suited with thee.”

God was rejoicing at the baptism of His Son and in the knowledge that he would go on to perform great miracles and to befriend the needy, sinners, weak and children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to this moment in the Jordan, Jesus had lived with his mother and father and family, and learnt skills as a fisherman and carpenter.

Julia Tum, Mothers' Union .

He would be brave and able to cope with discouragement, work long unsocial hours, and be a good team player.

Have we got those skills, have we got courage and can we take risks? Do we need to give our lives a kick start?

The Mothers’ Union Branch in Rastrick had a speaker last week from the Prisoner Visiting Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all hear that prison could be an educational institution for further crimes and that the percentage of reoffending is high.

Our speaker told us how some prisoners never have anyone to visit them.

They are taken often, at night, to a prison without knowing exactly to which prison or in which town.

If their sentence is long, they are unaware of how life, and all that we take for granted, has changed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Can you imagine being locked up, say five years ago? What will have changed in Brighouse, Halifax and Todmorden? What new technologies have emerged? A prison visitor can be a link to that outside world and keep the prisoner up to date with football teams and their managers, and other topics which they may be interested in.

Can we “be true”/“beetroot” to ourselves and step out to volunteer in a variety of ways to help others?

If we were a pencil we would be:

a) Held in someone’s hands, with love

b) Sometimes painfully sharpened, making us stronger

c) We would be able to correct our mistakes with the rubber from the tip, we can say sorry

d) The important bit is the lead inside, not what we look like or how we appear, or what we have done

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

e) What we can do is to leave a mark and impression. Make it a good one!

“Lettuce rejoice” in all of the good and wonderful opportunities that there are to volunteer and to help others and for us “to be true/beetroot” to our skills and conscience to help others in all of their varied circumstances.

More details from [email protected]