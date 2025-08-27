Column: Mothers' Union and Riv the Bear

Many years ago, when my son, James, was about 7, I introduced him to an adult friend of mine, who said “Pleased to meet you”. James turned to me and said “we say that at Church, don't we mummy?” It took a few seconds to realise that he was referring to the moment in our Church Service when we all turn to each other and say “Peace be with you”. “Yes”. I said but also gently correcting him saying that the phrase we use is slightly different.

I have thought about the similarity of these two phrases over the years, smiling at James’ childish misunderstanding and hearing and wondering how similar or actually different they are in their meaning. Yes, my friend was pleased to meet James but was she actually offering peace and expressing hope for his future? Do you remember in the Gospels in the Bible, the account of when Jesus found the disciples all huddled together in a locked room after his crucifixion? They must have been terrified that the same fate could be meted out to them. Jesus’ words would have been a prayer that the disciples would find peace and he was giving them assurance that He would be with them in the future.

Jesus offers the same words to us too and we in turn say it to others in our Church Services. We are offering a prayer and declaring our hope that the other person will know the presence of God in their lives.

Perhaps “Peace be with you” could mean “sorry for what I said the other day”. Or “Let’s draw a line under our quarrel and start again”.

Riv the Bear. Peace be with you.

The other day I was ‘loaned’ Riv the Bear. He was made by some of the women at a nearby prison. How stupendous is he?! Members of the Mothers Union visit the prison to either lead cookery sessions, make cups of teas for the visitors, or play with their babies in a creche. The prayer attached around Riv’s neck, from the women, is praying for recovery from an illness and thanking the Members for all of their support over the many years. Riv is to stay with a member who is not well at the moment and then for him to be passed to another Member as appropriate. I am not too well myself at the moment and so Riv is living with me for a few weeks. It is wonderful how prayer and hope for the future can sustain me and others as we face difficulties in our lives. Riv makes me smile as I see him sitting there, and as I realise what a huge difference our visits to the prison make for the women who are there. They really appreciate the time we take to go in, and bringing all of the cookery ingredients with us. Our visits are practical prayers and a silent message of hope for a better future and that this will be their last period of time in the prison.

Riv can be present in many other forms……the offer of a free week in a caravan at Filey, funded and maintained by the MU, or the arrival of wax candles in the trenches for the soldiers in Ukraine after Members have sourced the wax and discarded small cans, or in the little hats knitted for prem babies, or knitted hats for the homeless. Each offering says silently “Peace be with you, and may the spirit of God be always with you”.