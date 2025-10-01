Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL: Still working its magic, a visit to The Piece Hall will be scarily good this autumn

Children taking part in the Halloween Trail at The Piece Hall

It’s scary how fast this year seems to be disappearing! The sun is already going down before 7pm and we won’t see a sunset after 7pm for another five months. And while cosy nights in are wonderful it’s important to make the most of the daylight we have and a perfect time to visit The Piece Hall.

Our independent trading family is gearing up for its busiest time of the year and with Halloween at the end of the month there are some spooktacular window displays to see right now!

Our popular treats not tricks trail, sponsored by Flockitt and Broom and Al’s Emporium, is back which sees hundreds of children don their creepiest costumes as they whizz around the building searching for letters to a spell out a fiendish phrase. We love seeing the little ones all dressed up and there will be a prize for the best costumes. We’ve also got a brand-new family Halloween party this year in The Caygill Rooms with music, games and entertainment. Keep an eye on our social media channels for full details coming soon.

A fantastic free to enter exhibition is on in The Gallery at the moment, kindly supported by funding from CultureDale. Humari Aawaz (Our Voices) is a celebration of South Asian Culture developed with the arts collective We Belong Here.

The Humari Aawaz (Our Voices) exhibition is underway at The Piece Hall Gallery

The project started with an exploration of artefacts with deep meaning which were shared with the artists by a group local people. This has been developed into a beautiful, vibrant photography exhibition on show until Thursday 23 October.

There is a sister exhibition – Humari Kahaniyan (Our Stories) underway at Calderdale Industrial Museum in conjunction with Everybody Arts, which explores the huge contribution of South Asian migrants to the textile industry. Both exhibitions are fascinating, giving a real insight into the experiences of families who travelled to the UK in the 1950s, many to work in local mills.

The announcements for our summer season are now well underway and will come thick and fast before Christmas as bookings are confirmed. And we’ve just announced two fantastic festive club nights for December. We’re welcoming back Hacienda legend, Piece Hall patron and all-round superstar DJ Graeme Park for an exclusive night at The Trading Rooms. We experimented last year with utilising this gorgeous space for music and the feedback was great so this year we’re adding a Northern Soul event too.

Between Christmas and New Year we transform our flagship restaurant to an intimate club venue, for the discerning music fan. On Sunday 28 December we host Soul Brew DJs for the Halifax Christmas Soul Party, this strictly vintage vinyl night featuring soul, rare Motown, Northern plus R&B will be a big hit with the dancers.

Legendary Hacienda DJ Graeme Park is playing at The Piece Hall on New Year's Eve

And what better way to see in the New Year than with your hands in the air to some current and classic house anthems. No one knows how to host a party better than Graeme Park and he’ll be playing exclusively for this limited crowd.

One of my favourite things about our events is how they bring people together, and I can’t think of a better way to start 2026, than celebrating, in unity with other music fans. See you on the dancefloor.