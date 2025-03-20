Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL: The Piece Hall, where the past meets the future.

The Piece Hall is world famous for being a site of global significance with a unique history. We’re incredibly proud of this and actively encourage visitors to learn about its fascinating past with regular heritage tours from our knowledgeable guides. But we’re also really focused on the future, investing in young is a people key priority. We’re helping to support the next generation of creatives, musicians, song writers and live events professionals.

One of our key partners is The Academy of Live Technology at Production Park in Wakefield. They provide The Piece Hall Academy’s Live Events Skills Bootcamps, training people for a career in one of the fastest growing industries in the UK with introductions to sound engineering, lighting design and operation, rigging and stage design and event safety and management.

This fantastic organisation made headlines this week as the production location for the hugely acclaimed Netflix series ‘Adolescence’.

The one-shot crime drama starring the phenomenal Stephen Graham has wowed audiences, with many hailing it the most powerful piece of television in years.

Teenagers are getting inspired with behind the scenes experience at large scale events at The Piece Hall

The series tells the story of a family’s trauma when a thirteen-year-old boy is arrested for the murder of a teenage girl and confronts the dark realities of youth violence, online radicalisation, and the toxic pressures shaping young men today.

A timely speech by Sir Gareth Southgate this week also tackles these very issues.

The former England manager used the prestigious Richard Dimbleby lecture to express concerns about manipulative and toxic social media influencers taking the place of traditional father figures.

He states there is now “a new kind of role model who don’t have their best interest at heart - whose sole drive is for their own gain. They willingly trick young men into believing success is measured by money or dominance, never showing emotion, and that the world – including women – is against them.”

Nile Rodgers & CHIC allowed young people to observe what happens behind the scenes at their show!

It’s a huge challenge but we all need to do our bit to set more positive examples.

Just last month, I was so proud to see the very first track co-created by Calderdale College music students as part of The Piece Hall Academy “City Lights” released. This followed a brilliant two-week masterclass series by Erik Blu2th Griggs from Dr. Dre's Aftermath production team.

We’re just in the final stages of recruiting our new Teen Advisory Board, assembling a group of young people to make sure we’re properly engaging with this demographic.

And this summer we have more opportunities for young people to experience what it’s like to work on massive gigs like The Piece Hall’s summer shows.

The Piece Hall Academy is supporting the next genration of creatives and live events professionals

In collaboration with Calderdale Music and Roland, we’re offering incredible opportunities for year 10 – 13 students to gain an insight into the music industry by going behind the scenes at high profile gigs.

Previous opportunities included shadowing and observing staff working with Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jungle and Bill Bailey.

We’re only a tiny part of the jigsaw but The Piece Hall will do all it can to give young people access to positive experiences hopefully benefiting themselves and society both now and in the future.