Column: Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE DL: The summer season at The Piece Hall is live!

What a start we’ve had to this summer’s epic run of 36 gigs with our unique heritage site now transformed tepic mporarily into one of the UK’s premier music venues.

Live at The Piece Hall 2025 got underway with two nights from legendary band James. The weather was changeable but if anything the periodic showers made the whole experience more magical, some of the photos and video clips have been viewed by hundreds of thousands of people online!

James have now sold out four shows at The Piece Hall clocking up ticket sales of 24,000 in 2023 and 2025. To mark the occasion alongside our co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor we presented the band with commemorative prints backstage on the first night. It was wonderful to hear frontman Tim Booth call The Piece Hall a stunning venue and likening it to a Venetian piazza.

But the very first act on stage this year, who supported James, were an up-and-coming band call The K’s. They’re just about to release an album which is likely to take them to the top of the charts. They are tipped for big things, and announced on stage last Saturday that they’re the first confirmed headliner for 2026. Make sure you catch them before they move on to arena tours and remember where you saw them first!

After James we welcomed Gary Barlow, supported by Beverley Knight, a huge star in her own right. Her amazing voice and energy combined with some brilliant soulful pop hits saw one of our biggest crowds for a support act yet.

With bright blue skies and the sun shining the audience were well and truly warmed up when Gary took to the stage with his Songbook tour. With Take That hits aplenty it was a night fans will never forget. Both Beverley and Gary have songs called The Greatest Day, and I know for many fans, some who’d travelled over from Europe, it was just that!

As well as providing a really great night out and helping with the running costs of this unique building, the Live at The Piece Hall series helps to spread the word about this precious asset. Music fans from all over the UK now flock here with growing numbers from around the world. Welcoming global superstars to this site helps shine a spotlight on The Piece Hall, encouraging visits when our stunning courtyard returns to its state of natural beauty for the other nine months of the year.

It was great to welcome BBC Look North to the first night, who broadcast live from the courtyard highlighting the importance of our great Yorkshire venue to the events industry and hailing the show as the “official” start of gig and festival season! We’ve also welcomed back BBC 6 music’s Chris Hawkins to the team who is presenting our backstage coverage. He’s got access to all the areas most people, except the crew and the stars never see. So far, he’s secured interviews with all the artists who’ve been on stage, so make sure you check out our social media channels or YouTube if you want to see what it’s like behind the scenes of a major live music event! And if you want to see what it’s like out front – there are still limited tickets for certain shows this summer! Head to The Piece Hall website to check availability.