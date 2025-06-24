Column: Travel with Katie Butler of Total Travel: A Day onboard the Refurbished P&O Britannia: An educational trip to remember

It’s not often that the daily routine allows for a complete change of scenery, but this month brought the perfect opportunity to swap the office for something entirely different. Along with a small group of fellow travel agents, I was invited to Liverpool by P&O Cruises for a ship visit on board the newly refurbished Britannia, which was in port as part of her British Isles Cruise.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The early morning start, shared with my colleague Alison, was well worth it, especially with the sun shining over what turned into a truly beautiful summer’s day. Unlike most ship visits which are typically hosted in Southampton—too far for a one-day event—this one was conveniently located in Liverpool, making it all the more appealing. Getting there was straightforward: we took a direct train from Huddersfield, followed by a short taxi ride from Liverpool station to the port for just £10. Upon arrival, we were placed into smaller groups ready to enjoy our tour of the beautiful Britannia.

The ship recently completed a multi-million-pound refurbishment in early 2024, with enhancements spanning public areas, dining venues and staterooms. The results were immediately apparent: elegant design, modern features, and a sense of spaciousness throughout. As we explored the vessel in smaller groups, it was easy to see why Britannia remains a firm favourite for many of our Total Travel customers. Stylish lounges to inviting pool areas to state-of-the-art entertainment venues and a buzzing casino, it was great to see what our customers can experience whilst on-board. Highlights included the beautifully revamped dining venues, some of which now offer menus created in collaboration with celebrity chef Marco Pierre White. In fact, during our visit, we were lucky enough to spot the chef himself, who works with P&O Cruises as a Food Hero. His culinary influence can be found on several ships in the fleet, including the Arcadia, Arvia, and Iona.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lunch was served in the elegant Peninsula restaurant, where both the service and food (and the red wine) exceeded expectations. A leisurely meal in such surroundings, followed by light conversation with passengers on board—many of whom were enjoying the unexpected sunshine on the sun deck—added to a thoroughly educational and enjoyable day. Ship visits like these offer an invaluable opportunity to experience cruise life first-hand. They’re not just about admiring the grand decor but gaining practical insights and a deeper understanding of the ship’s layout, facilities, cabins and of course. It’s knowledge that can be shared with colleagues and customers adding real value to the advice we are able to give. Our time on board ‘sailed’ by, and by the end of the visit we’d racked up nearly 15,000 steps—hopefully a trade-off for the three-course lunch! It was a fascinating and enjoyable day, not just as a professional learning experience but also as a rare chance to step aboard a floating hotel and see the industry from the inside out. For anyone working in the industry, days like these are both a privilege and a reminder of the joy and memories that we help create for our much loved and appreciated customers wherever they may be.