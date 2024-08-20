Calderdale Dementia Hub's Transformative Cognitive Stimulation Therapy

​​The Hub, a partnership between Age UK Calderdale and Kirklees and Community Links, provides information and advice for those diagnosed with dementia in Calderdale, as well as their friends, families, and carers.

Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance​, writes: Recently, the Hub started offering Cognitive Stimulation Therapy to support individuals with mild to moderate dementia.

This therapy aims to stimulate the brain, promoting independence and well-being. Small groups meet once a week for two hours at local community spaces across Calderdale, such as Central Halifax and Rastrick.

During the first meeting, each group selects a name and theme tune to mark the start and end of sessions. Past groups have chosen names like “Do it Anyway”, “Ryburn Reminders” and “First Timers”.

VSI Alliance Jordan Baker, Community Journalist, VAC.

The group we observed named themselves “Trying Anyways” and selected The Beatles’ 1967 “With a Little Help from My Friends” as their anthem. They even learned a sign-language tutorial to accompany their singing.

Sessions include fun activities, games, quizzes, and the brain gym, which involves exercises that challenge both sides of the brain simultaneously.

Whilst there is currently no cure for dementia, activities like tapping your head while rubbing your tummy or touching each finger to your thumb encourage brain stimulation. While some exercises are challenging, participation is voluntary, and staff and volunteers Lisa, Pauline, and Diane ensure that each activity is engaging.

A favourite activity amongst the group was the Q&A session, where participants reminisced about fond memories and discussed what they would do in unlikely scenarios, encouraging mindful thinking and connection between members.

By the final session, each individual member showed an increase in confidence levels and had formed stronger friendships. They were helping each other with tasks, finding exercises easier and leaving the group feeling accomplished.

It showed that even with such a challenging diagnosis, people can still thrive and improve their quality of life.

One participant commented that they enjoyed getting to know other people in a similar situation and another mentioned how the sessions weren’t as intimidating as they imagined.

The group song became a familiar and uplifting part of the experience, bringing joy to family members and carers during pickups.

Lisa Berrett, who facilitates the sessions commented: “Facilitating the sessions is an absolute joy, you watch people arrive at the first session, full of apprehension and some are even fearful, to the sessions being the highlight of their week…

“It’s a nurturing environment where people can spend time with others in the same boat as them and we see people’s confidence grow and friendships blossom.”

Although the sessions last for only eight weeks, Calderdale Dementia Hub provides options for continued support, signposting participants to other local groups and offering information on additional services, including out-of-hours support.

For support following a dementia diagnosis, you can contact the Calderdale Dementia Hub at 01422 399833 or email [email protected] for a detailed discussion about individual needs.