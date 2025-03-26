Canon Hilary Barber: Faith can give people hope for a brighter future

The people of Calderdale are both resilient and inspirational, and we don’t give up when the going gets tough! Photo: StockAdobe

​Its 10.26pm and I’ve just got home from the Hospice having been to see a patient for a second time today. I anointed them in Calderdale Royal this morning before they were moved to Overgate Hospice this afternoon. I spent some time speaking and supporting their partner who has been the patient’s primary carer for a number of years. Whilst the patient has been ill for a number of years and in slow decline, suddenly the end comes out of nowhere, and takes everyone by surprise.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canon Hilary Barber writes: Last week Overgate cut the sod of their new Hospice building as they plan to improve the care they provide and to expand their day and residential services across the borough.

In today’s Guardian is an article about funding for hospices, the vast majority comes from local fund raising, and with only a small percentage coming for the NHS or central government. I find it sad that we don’t give ‘dying well’ a higher priority?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This undoubtedly feeds into the debate around the Assisted Dying Bill which I have already written about. Kim Leadbeater is coming to speak in the Minster on Sunday April 6 at 6pm about the Bill and how it is proceeding through the Committee stage of the House of Commons, before it comes back for its third reading, before it goes to the House of Lord’s for further scrutiny, before it returns to the Common for its final reading.

Josh Fenton Glyn the MP for Calder Valley has organised two public sessions on the subject to engage with the public and his constituency on this emotive subject. I’m so pleased to see Josh’s commitment to listening to the views of those he tries his very best to represent, as he grapples with all the demands of juggling a young family and living most of the week far away in London.

The news remains pretty grim with no real signs of peace in either Ukraine or Israel, Gaza and Lebanon despite Trumps wild interventions.

At home the government are desperately trying to get the economy moving with so many obstacles to overcome, with public services on their knees. I was reminded today again of the self-inflicted wound Brexit has brought this country with a 15 per cent drop in GDP, and polls suggesting that if we had another vote the population would choose to re-join the EU. Please don’t think that I believe the EU is perfect or not in need of improvement, because it clearly does. I remember writing in this column arguing that we should have stayed in for security reasons not just economic, and I fear that I might be proved right after all?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christians are now entering the midway point through Lent, as they prepare to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus on Easter Day (April 20).

Tomorrow I’m attending the Community Iftar at Todmorden Town Hall, as I join my Muslim friends in marking Ramadan, and to support those fasting until Eid arrives at the end of March. Despite wars and insurrections, and the doom and gloom of the emergency climate, faith can give people hope for a brighter future, and a means of bringing communities together during times of stress and turbulence.

I live in hope because the people of Calderdale are both resilient and inspirational, and we don’t give up when the going gets tough!