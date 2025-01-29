Canon Hilary Barber: We are always connected to the world

Whilst we may live among the beautiful hills of the Pennines, we are always connected to the world, which is just waiting for us to connect with and explore.

​​Leadership is a funny word – feels rather middle class and managerial? Yet all of us, whatever our situation, can be called upon to provide some kind of leadership in whatever circumstance we find ourselves.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Canon Hilary Barber writes: It can be a work situation, leading teams of people, even a whole organisation. It might be through sport, leading the back row in a rugby match, or in an orchestra, as the first violin, leading the whole orchestra in a piece of music. It might be as a good neighbour simply organising a litter pick for the street we live in.

Sometimes extreme situations demand a particular response, and we can surprise ourselves by the way we can suddenly, and unexpectedly respond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A couple of weeks before Christmas I was approached by a friend of mine I’ve not seen for a few years, to see if I might be interested in a Leadership Course run by Common Purpose. Common Purpose is an organisation that looks to develop leaders across cities and towns, creating strong networks that can help make the world a better place.

I first worked with them back in 2000 when I was working in Manchester, and I completed a 12 month day release, which took me out of my own world of work, and into someone else’s. I remember spending a day at Manchester Airport as the gate way to the North West, and days spent in hospitals, prisons, schools, the Town Hall etc, meeting leaders and learning about how organisations work and how to find solutions to problems.

When I moved to Halifax, I did a quick three day programme across West Yorkshire to get me connected with local leaders across the Combined Local Authorities. One of the visits in Calderdale was to Elsie Whitely Innovations Centre, and Barbara Harbinson, CEO of Halifax Opportunities Trust tapped me on the shoulder and said would I like to join the Board – and now I’m the Chair of it!

This latest course helps senior leaders across the private, public, and third sectors, across the UK come together. Over the next five months there are days in Cardiff, Belfast, Edinburgh, and London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next month there is a week in Mumbai, in India, linking up with Global leaders, from South Africa, Napal, and Ethiopia.

Last week there were two days in London. The first day hosted by Westminster City Council and meeting my new peer group and cohort. The second day, we were exploring the theme of collaboration, and we went off across the city to different organisations to explore this theme.

Some went to KPMG, others to the Metropolitan Police, and I went to the Palace of Westminster, to work with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, who provide support and training for the Commonwealth Countries and the Overseas Territories of the UK. Here I was able to see first-hand collaboration between nations, and how the UK provides leadership and support.

The truth is that we live in a global world that can nowadays feel very connected, especially with social media and the internet. Whilst we may live among the beautiful hills of the Pennines, we are always connected to the world, which is just waiting for us to connect with and explore. This week I’ve got to sort out my visa and vaccines!