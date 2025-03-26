Celebrating Annapurna Indian Dance Company

Shantha Rao. Photo: Roth Reed Photography/Community Foundation for Calderdale

​​Annapurna Indian Dance Company is a not-for-profit organisation founded by Artistic Director Shantha Rao. Based in Halifax, the company has spent over 30 years using dance, stories and music to connect communities, break down cultural barriers, and showcase the rich artistic heritage of India.

Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance, writes: For Shantha, dance is much more than movement – it is a powerful language of expression, storytelling, and connection. Having previously worked as a teacher, she recognised that dance holds the potential to educate, inspire, and spark conversations that go beyond words.

Annapurna regularly collaborates with schools, colleges, theatres, and community groups, offering performances, workshops, and interactive sessions. These activities introduce audiences to the vibrant traditions of Indian classical and folk dance and its rich stories while promoting discussions on identity, inclusion, and cultural appreciation. One of their most memorable projects was a collaboration with local students to create performances inspired by Indian mythology, where students not only learned dance but also explored themes of heroism, resilience, and community.

You can watch some of their performances on their YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/@annapurnadance

The company’s focus on inclusivity ensures that everyone, regardless of background or experience, can participate. Whether through dance or storytelling, they help people feel seen and heard, while creating a collective space where everyone can be part of the conversation. This inclusivity strengthens community ties, breaking down barriers and building trust across generations, ethnicities, and cultures.

Towards the end of 2024, Annapurna Indian Dance was awarded the Arts and Culture Award at the Community Foundation for Calderdale’s Community Spirit Awards. https://cffc.co.uk/

This award is given to a charity or community group active in the arts which has demonstrated passion and enthusiasm in making a significant contribution to the wider community – something Annapurna have dedicated themselves to for over 30 years.

In a post on social media, Shantha reflected on winning the award writing: “We here at Annapurna were deeply honoured to have been nominated but then to be told we were the winner took our breath away. It feels like this small grassroots company has made history. And now we have been rewarded for a relentless pursuit of community cohesion through dance, music and the arts…

“They say hard work is often its own reward, but to know that others have appreciated our attempts to share cultures by bringing people together means a lot to all of us who have strived to present what we do in a creative yet accessible way.”

Annapurna Indian Dance continues to inspire and unite communities through their passion for the arts, proving that dance is a universal language that brings people together.

For more information on Annapurna Indian Dance Company, please visit: http://www.annapurnadance.com/ or call 07737 759783. You can also follow them on social media to stay updated on their latest performances, workshops, and community projects.