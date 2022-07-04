Column: Protecting the futures of our young people

Housing: Calderdale must protect young people’s futures

The weekend of vibrant Jubilee celebrations really shone a light on the magnificence of Calderdale’s greatest attractions and cultural draws.

From spectacular events at the Piece Hall, to street parties and festivals, to Brighouse 1940s weekend – in addition to Shibden Hall and other filming locations that have recently put ‘Haliwood’ on the map.

‘CultureDale’ is booming!

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With our neighbour Bradford becoming UK City of Culture 2025, we should be proud that West Yorkshire is being recognised for its cultural and creative innovation, and that people from all over the world being drawn to the scenic landscape of our valleys.

It’s exhilarating to have such a buzz of public optimism about Calderdale and the north in general, which marks a period of real change for northern towns and cities and the way in which we’re treated on a national level.

There’s now a palpable excitement for young people growing up here.

But it’s essential that there are plenty of prospects and opportunities for young people to match.

While our region flourishes and there is much to be positive about, this is against the challenging backdrop of a raging cost of living crisis.

With inflation at its highest rate for 30 years, increasing prices, soaring bills and tax rises, low-income families and vulnerable young people are feeling the biggest impact.

Millions were already facing hardship long before current pressures.

In Calderdale, around 8,200 children (20 per cent) currently live in poverty.

Young people, especially those who are in or have just left care, are particularly more vulnerable as prices rise.

This current crisis is a perfect storm that could tip thousands more into poverty.

A particular tipping point is soaring rent prices – something becoming an increasing problem in Calderdale.

As our region becomes a desirable tourist destination, which we should celebrate, this should not be at the cost of pricing young people out of affordable homes.

Long term rentals are either unavailable or extortionate.

At the time of writing, in the whole of Calderdale, there are only 90 properties available for long term rental on RightMove.

Yet on Airbnb, there are over 300 properties short term ‘holiday’ lets in the area, which in normal circumstances would be available for local people to rent or buy.

When it comes to buying here, we are seeing more people than ever moving here from London or elsewhere in the UK, paying premium prices to do so and in turn pushing prices through the roof.

This is making it impossible for young people to rent, buy, or be able to set up home

in the area they grew

up.

With costs already soaring, again it is those who are most vulnerable who will face the biggest disadvantage.

Young people and their priorities must be at the heart of discussions as ‘CultureDale’ accelerates to ensure no one is left behind or priced out of living.