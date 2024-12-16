In the summers of 1924 and 1925 Carnivals held in Hebden Bridge were filmed.

A Talk by ​Diana Monahan – A Tale of Two Carnivals: Films from the Yorkshire Film Archive.

Sheila Graham, Hebden Bridge, Local History Society, writes: At the turn of the year Diana Monahan treated Hebden Bridge Local History Society to a taste of celebrations one hundred years ago. In the summers of 1924 and 1925 carnivals held in Hebden Bridge were filmed, and local people were able to view the events and look out for themselves and their friends on screen at Hebden Bridge Picture House. The films had been commissioned by the owners of the Picture House. However, after 1928 and the advent of talkies, there was no projector able to show the films and they were on the point of being destroyed. In the 1950s Hebden Bridge film enthusiast Milton Sunderland interrupted his friend in the process of setting fire to the celluloid films that had been stored at his house, and rescued the ones labelled Hebden Bridge Carnival.

The films were eventually restored by the Yorkshire Film Archive, first to VHS and then in a digital form, with funding coming from Friends of Hebden Bridge Picture House, Hebden Bridge Local History Society and Hebden Royd Town Council. They are available on the Yorkshire Film Archive website.

The films are evidence of the popularity of the carnivals, which were planned as money raising events for the local brass band and other charities. Streets were crowded with people as the parade wound through town to the fields of Calder Holme, where various competitions and races took place. The streets were decked with buntings and union flags and people were clearly dressed in their best, with barely a head without a hat. A mock King and Queen (two brothers in rich regalia) presided over the event, which also featured Britannia and a lion making a jolly patriotic statement.

Sheila Graham, Hebden Bridge Local History Society

Diana and her colleague Molly Sunderland had clearly spent hours watching the films and honing their spotting and identifying skills, so Diana was able to focus on local dignitaries as well as anonymous smiley people queueing to wave at the camera. She could also point out landmark buildings, shops and advertising slogans.

Most of the tableaux were carried on cars and lorries, (again usually identified by Diana) and many featured bands and people in elaborate fancy dress. Local organisations and businesses were represented, with choirs, rugby teams, chapels and shops all competing to be the best float.

On the field at Calder Holmes the racing and judging took place, with local newspapers recording every winner. Entertainment ranged from choirs and fancy dress to a demonstration of weightlifting by a travelling strongman. Local bands performed, and there was also the fun of comic bands with instruments such as a tin bath drum. Despite the silent film, you could almost hear the noise of the exuberant scenes. It seemed that everyone would know someone, a neighbour or a workmate, who was taking part. And everyone was taking part in the film, and could relive the day when the film was shown a week later at the Picture House and the Co-op Hall. You can imagine the laughter and cries of delighted recognition.

Thanks to the rescue of the films and the work of the Yorkshire Film Archive, we can still enjoy that carnival atmosphere.