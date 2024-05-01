Full line-up for Live at The Piece Hall Halifax

We now know all the artists who will be joining us on stage at The Piece Hall for our biggest summer of live music to date. Photo: Ellis Robinson

By CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL

I’m incredibly proud of the line-up we have secured for this summer. More women, more genres, more diversity. It’s a challenge but we really do try to deliver something for as many people as possible.

Our gorgeous courtyard with its natural amphitheatre and breathtaking views is what makes this historic site such a special venue, so beloved by both artists and audiences. But our unique structure means there is a lot to do to get us gig ready!

We’ve worked really hard to make the stage extra special, keeping it open enough to provide exceptional views, but with enough protection for the world class acts who will be gracing it!

This year we are welcoming back three artists; Noel Gallagher, Nile Rodgers and Tom Jones had such a wonderful time in 2022 they are all returning once again for sell out shows.

Alongside them are 31 artists who are brand new to The Piece Hall and as diverse as Korn, McFly, Fatboy Slim and Loyle Carner.

For the first time ever we’re also bringing large scale comedy to the courtyard. We’ve had audiences of a few hundred people for our Comedy Store shows in the Spiegeltent over the years, but this time we’ll have a courtyard packed full of laughter as we host Bill Bailey. It really is the best medicine, and I can’t wait to see this show.

Another different gig this year is international broadcaster and DJ Annie Mac’s ”Before Midnight” described as a club night for people who don’t want to lose any precious beauty sleep. Annie will be doing a full DJ set in the courtyard joined by Jake Shears from Scissor Sisters and Yorkshire talent, who plays extensively across the UK and in Ibiza DJ and producer Gina Breeze. Dancing shoes at the ready but don’t worry Cinders you’ll be home by midnight!

As well as Annie we’ve got some other absolutely iconic and uncompromising women in the 2024 season. From her early days as a disco diva providing music for the finest dancefloors in the world to her unforgettable onscreen performances, including her role as a Bond villain, I’m really excited about Grace Jones taking to the stage here in Halifax. Her powerful voice and unique sound combining elements of reggae, rock, pop and disco on her classic tracks including Slave to the Rhythm, Pull up to the Bumper and My Jamaican Guy will really be something else in this unique setting.

One of the gigs I’m looking forward to the most is PJ Harvey. What a woman, an amazing lyricist, musician and performer and shelves stacked full of prestigious awards. She has such an immense back catalogue I’ve no idea how she’ll choose which of her many amazing tracks to dazzle us with.

