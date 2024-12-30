Making a lasting difference to local families

A highlight of the initiative was the Big Wrap when sponsors and volunteers gathered to carefully wrap and check each gift before distribution, ensuring every child received their present in time for Christmas.

​For over a decade, Calderdale-based charity Mothershare, founded by sisters Kim and Emma Jayne, has been making a transformative impact on local families. Their mission is to provide essential equipment and clothing for babies and children, supporting parents and carers in meeting basic needs and improving lives.

Jordan Baker, VSI Alliance, writes: According to the latest figures, 22.6 per cent of children in Calderdale are living in poverty. This stark statistic highlights the critical role charities like Mothershare play in supporting vulnerable families and young people.

For the past eight years, Mothershare has run its Calderdale Secret Santa initiative through an annual Toy Drive. This campaign brings joy to children who might otherwise wake up on Christmas morning without a gift under the tree. Many face incredibly difficult circumstances – living in emergency accommodation due to domestic violence, coping with the cost-of-living crisis, or growing up in care homes.

For these families and individuals, the festive season often highlights financial hardship, making gifts a luxury they cannot afford.

By December, Mothershare had received 624 referrals from statutory agencies for children in need of Christmas gifts. These referrals ensure each request reflects a genuine need. The Toy Drive invites sponsors to donate a gift worth £20, matched to a child’s age, gender, and interests to make each gift meaningful and personalised.

Mothershare’s thoughtful approach does more than provide a gift. It offers children and families a sense of dignity, hope, and connection during a difficult season.

Businesses can also spread festive cheer by hosting ‘Giving Trees’—decorated trees filled with tags representing children in need. Employees, customers, and visitors select a tag and donate a gift, ensuring a brighter Christmas for a local child.

In addition to personalised gifts, Mothershare prepares Christmas Eve Boxes for each child, packed with essentials and goodies. These boxes, lovingly assembled by dedicated volunteers, add an extra touch of magic.

Beyond Christmas, Mothershare supports families, young people, and expectant mothers year-round.

A highlight of the initiative is the Big Wrap, which took place on December 8. Sponsors and volunteers gathered to carefully wrap and check each gift before distribution, ensuring every child receives their present in time for Christmas.

This heartwarming tradition has become a cherished part of the Calderdale community, with many sponsors returning each year. Yet, as demand grows, Mothershare continues to seek new sponsors to support the increasing referrals.

Beyond Christmas, Mothershare supports families, young people, and expectant mothers year-round. Their services address immediate needs by providing clothing, school supplies, newborn essentials, pre-loved technology, and bus passes to help families stay connected. They also operate a 24/7 out-of-hours service, ensuring help is available whenever needed.

Mothershare’s dedication to the community ensures no one is left without the essentials, making a lasting difference in the lives of local families.