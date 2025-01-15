Mothers' Union: Helping people all around the world

Items knitted and crafted by the Mothers' Union for a local Baby Bank.

​Have you ever had difficulty in getting a lid off a new jar of jam? The lid seems immovable! It gets passed around friends, who all believe that they have the magic touch and that it will come off with one last firm twist. But no!

Julia Tum writes: I used to boil a kettle and use a scientific approach that the metal lid would expand greater than the glass.

The remedy did work but involved boiling water and possibly scalds!

My friend Barbara came to my rescue one day when she saw me at Church wrestling with a lid stuck fast.

She said: “Just give it three or four sharp knocks on the floor and it will release the vacuumed pressure inside.”

And hey presto the lid came off easily!

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if we could find a solution to all our problems with a simple remedy?

The Mothers’ Union has not got all of the answers but we do quietly intervene with fund raising in order to keep and service two caravans on the east coast for those families who are having difficulties and who would welcome a week away to find peace and rest.

It is not the final solution to their problems, but it opens the lid to find more support and to know that someone else cares.

If you find yourself unexpectedly in hospital and need to wash or to clean your teeth, the Mothers’ Union have asked ward staff to store sealed bags of emergency items on the wards for people in these situations.

Inside there is a toothbrush and paste, a comb, a small bar of soap, a small pack of tissues and a little note saying that this emergency supply has come from the Mothers’ Union and that we are praying for you.

Wax melted into small cans and taken to war-torn Ukraine provides a simple light in the trenches for the soldiers and an opportunity to make a small fire to heat up a cup of tea or soup.

We have fun, fundraising money to be sent abroad: a coffee morning, a fashion show, a dance, a clothes swap event, and many more enjoyable events, all to raise money to be sent to different overseas projects, such as improving the literacy of women in Africa, enabling them to start their own small businesses such as sewing, crafting toys, growing vegetables.

Improving literacy and numeracy enables the women to be a step ahead of other market traders who may be fiddling them with incorrect change.

In January all of the different Mothers’ Union Branches across the world participated in a Wave of Prayer.

Each Branch is given a specific time when to read some pre-written prayers.

We are asked to pray for certain Branches around the world, for their difficulties and for their joys.

It is an amazing occasion and to think that at the end of our allotted prayer time another designated Branch somewhere in Yorkshire, and then across the United Kingdom takes over.

All across the world we are praying the same prayers and asking that different countries around the world can find relief from their problems.

It’s a simple way to loosen the lid and then for God and for other aid agencies to take care of the next stage.

Let’s open the lid more often and to see what we can do.

Contact me by email at: [email protected]