Mothers' Union: Our currency in this world is love and justice

A very small proportion of the toys and items which different Mothers’ Union Branches across Huddersfield and Halifax have recently gathered for the Heckmondwike Baby Bank.

​​What are you waiting for? Amazon to arrive with the presents ordered only this morning? The traffic lights to change to green? Rain? Sunshine and warmth? Fresh water and food for your next meal if you are living in war torn Syria, or Gaza or Ukraine?

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

I took them last week to Heckmondwike Baby Bank for those families who have very little this Christmas.

The manager of the Baby Bank told me how a lady had just contacted her since she was without milk powder for her baby. She found out that the Baby Bank had some, and was on her way to pick some up.

The manager also told me that they are desperately short of nappies for four, five and six-year-olds.

St George’s Crypt in Leeds provides emergency accommodation for men, food and guidance to other facilities and aid agencies e.g. medical, physio, clothes, rehab and addiction programmes. The men are given the ‘tools’ for recovery. The Crypt also provides lunch for up to 100 people on a daily basis.

The men may have lost their homes due to repossessions; relationship break downs; drugs or alcohol abuse. Or perhaps some of them are newly released prisoners with nowhere to go. I wonder what they are waiting for? Their list could be very different to our own.

Recently a great mountain of gifts was collected by different Mothers’ Union Branches from across Leeds Diocese. The crypt is still short of sugar, coffee and men’s underwear.

In the Christian Church across the world, it is the period of Advent. At this time of the year, we are waiting to celebrate the birth of Jesus. Mary would be waiting and anxious for Him to be born. The Three Wise Men had calculated from the stars where He was going to be born. They were attentive and alert to the stars and listened to the dangers presented by Herod.

The shepherds were told about the birth of Jesus by a great symphony of Angels and they hurried off to see Him, impatiently perhaps. Did they leave their sheep unguarded?

Like the Wise Men it is a period of waiting and being alert to others needs and joys. Our currency in this world is love and justice which we can give in spoken words, actions and by listening.

My next column in this paper is after the anniversary of Jesus’ birth. In early January the Mothers’ Union across the world will have participated in a global Wave of Prayer over three specific days. We pray for MU Branches around the world, and across the UK.

The Prayers have been written and prepared for us, and will take about 20-30 minutes to read out. We place little tea lights on a large map so we can visualise where they are in the world. The prayers tell of the plight and hardships that Branches in other countries are facing, but like us here, with faith and love we survive. As one Branch finishes the prayers, another Branch somewhere else in the Diocese takes up the prayers. It is a continuous wave of prayer, rather like a Mexican Wave.

Be a part of this wave with me on January 8. Email: [email protected]