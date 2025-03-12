Mothers' Union: Prayer and action are inseparable

Residents at Railway Bridge View, painting glass vases and turning them into beautiful containers for spring daffodils.

​​Thank you to the person who sent many items for emergency bags for the hospitals to me at St John’s Church in Rastrick. The bag came unexpectedly via a friend of hers, who she knew would be able to find me.

By Julia Tum, Mothers’ Union branch leader, St John the Divine, Rastrick

They will be of immense benefit to those who suddenly find themselves in hospital with no warning. Who doesn’t need a toothbrush and tooth paste, and a comb?! My colleagues and I will find the time to pack all of the items and others that we have stockpiled into small bags. A small loving and supportive note will be added from the Mothers Union which assures them of our love and prayers.

I continue to receive bags of candles and wax which get melted down and made into more candles, with wicks, for the soldiers in Ukraine.

I rarely look at Facebook but the other day I read a plea on Facebook which had been forwarded from Action for Barnsley Homeless and posted by Canon Darren Percival. They are asking for crisps, cuppa soups, noodles, hot chocolate and sugar! I feel certain that a nearby MU Branch in Barnsley would be able to make a donation to this cause. Indeed, they may be doing so already.

Last Friday was World Day of Prayer. This was recognised and celebrated throughout the UK and across the world. Each year a different group of women create the intimate and inspiring service. This year it was crafted by women from the Cook Islands. Last year by women in Palestine. This special day is celebrated by over 170 different countries.

Locally, the service this year was held in the Salvation Army Citadel and attended by people from across Brighouse and Rastrick and beyond! It was organised mainly by the MU in Rastrick but each of the local churches played a part in it so it was a truly well coordinated event representing many different churches.

The service offered an opportunity to view different island communities.

There are problems there though with gender inequality, dangerous weather conditions and an uncertain economy which threatens livelihoods and education. I understand that the women on the Cook Islands are grateful for the arrival of Christianity to their shores only 200 years ago. They say that the gospel of Jesus Christ brought hope, peace and light into their lives. They show their respect and love for God and for one another in harmonies of song and prayer which were prevalent in the Service held at the Salvation Army Citadel. Visit: https://tinyurl.com/4db3samf

Across the world women are encouraged to become aware of the other countries and cultures and to take up the burdens of other people, to sympathize with the problems of other countries and cultures and pray with and for them. The World Day of Prayer aims to demonstrate that prayer and action are inseparable and that both have immeasurable influence in the world. Join in next year on the first Friday in March 2026! Contact me for more details.

So yes, it’s true… prayer and action are inseparable and both have immeasurable influence in Brighouse, Leeds Diocese, at Action for Barnsley Homeless, in the local hospitals and for the soldiers in Ukraine.