The Piece Hall: Christmas markets are in full swing

​The tree is up, the festive tunes are drifting from the balconies, and the markets are in full swing.

Despite one tricky weekend weather wise, there has been a wonderful atmosphere in the courtyard over the last few weeks as people start their gift shopping and begin meeting friends for Christmas drinks.

Our previous winter markets were so popular we decided to extend them this year, with 50 fabulous stalls open Friday, Saturday and Sunday, every weekend until the big day. The traders change every weekend giving the opportunity to around 300 independent producers and makers to sell their wares.

There is such a fantastic range of products on offer with beautiful jewellery, stylish homeware, pet accessories, fruity cider and specialist gins, just some of the vast selection. And with our 40 permanent independent stores as well, with an unrivalled selection of gifts, collectables and sweet treats, our courtyard really is just the perfect place to start or indeed finish your Christmas shopping!

We have gone the extra mile with the musical entertainment at this year’s markets with around 60 different acts and community music groups performing on the bandstand which is sponsored by the radio station Heart. There is everything from rising indie pop stars to acoustic duos, brass bands to gospel choirs and Morris dancers and stilt walkers to a baby ballet showcase.

Technical production on the bandstand is being very kindly provided by one of our newest tenants The Jam Shack, who you simply must pay a visit to if you have any budding musicians on your Christmas gift list!

And for adult music fans how about gig tickets? We still have availability for a number of our TK Maxx presents Live at The Piece Hall shows next summer. How magical is the gift of music, and you get to save on the wrapping paper too!

The final day of the Christmas markets is Sunday, December 22, but all our indie stores are open until Christmas Eve when we’ll be joined by Queensbury Music Centre Brass Band between 2-3.30pm.

New for the little ones this year is our festive trail! This Christmas courtyard adventure is sure to spark children’s imagination as they help Santa recover his lost presents hidden in our shop windows. The trail is now running every weekend until Christmas, head to the Visitor Centre to take part!

We also have festive family crafts in our new improved Learning Studio located on the top floor of the southwest corner. There will be a range of free activities like Christmas card making and snowflake crafting, alongside additional craft options for a small charge like bauble and badge making and pompom snowmen and cheerful gonk workshops.

We round off the year with an incredibly special event as we welcome Hacienda legend and Piece Hall Patron Graeme Park to the Trading Rooms to bring in the New Year. Well done if you grabbed your tickets early as this intimate gig celebrating his 40th year at the top of the DJ game is already sold out.

As this is my last column of 2024, I’ll take this opportunity to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and a happy, healthy, prosperous and importantly peaceful New Year.