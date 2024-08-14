The Piece Hall: Safety at our concerts is paramount

Summer concerts at The Piece Hall

​Our summer music series is the highlight of the year at The Piece Hall. By this time next week around 200,000 people will have joined us in the courtyard to dance, sing and celebrate as global superstars have performed track after iconic track in this stunning heritage site. I think the phrase I’ve heard more than any other over the last three months is “oh I love this one.”

By CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL

But while we’ve had so many amazing nights of music it’s impossible not to be deeply affected by recent tragic events in the UK and the frightening fall out witnessed in many places. So much has happened in the few short weeks since my last column and I’m sure it’s made us all reflect.

Our gigs are a time of such joy, children coming to their first live show, couples hearing their wedding song performed live, lifelong fans finally watching their favourite artists in their hometown, but there’s an incredibly serious side to running events, and it’s no exaggeration to say it’s a matter of life and death.

The Alarm at The Piece Hall, Halifax.

The safety of every individual we welcome on show days is our number one priority. From the stars on stage to security teams, bar staff, cleaners, production crew and of course all our Piece Hall employees and the audience.

The Piece Hall made some changes to its security procedures for this year’s series, and in light of recent events I’m incredibly relieved we did. I will never forget meeting Figen Murray, a brave campaigner for extra safety and better counter terrorism measures at venues. Her son Martyn Hett was one of 22 people killed in the 2017 Manchester Arena attack, just 30 miles from where I’m sitting.

Figen has been fighting for improvements in his name and the new government has committed to introducing 'Martyn's Law' in the King's Speech.

Going to a gig should be all about fun, but so much work goes on in the background to make sure this happens safely. Meticulous planning goes into every event at The Piece Hall with risk assessments constantly re-evaluated, safety systems checked and tested, improved and updated.

I hope now more than ever, people will understand why this area of our work is so important and support us by doing their bit to help us keep everyone safe!

For me, coming together and having a real sense of unity has never been more important. As we prepare for our final shows, I’ve been looking back at the range of gigs we’ve had this year.

From Blondie with their trailblazing frontwoman Debbie Harry, to iconic star of sound and screen Miss Grace Jones and metal legends Korn, who may sound and look angry but have some of the most caring and compassionate fans we’ve come across.

We’ve made some dreams come true this season with magical meet and greets, many of which have taken place in private, but have made some fans’ years, if not lives!

With some of the scary images we’ve all seen recently I keep being reminded of the wonderful quote from Dr Martin Luther King Jr: “Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

There’s nothing like our love of music to help bring us together. We all love The Piece Hall and everyone is welcome here.