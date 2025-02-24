The Piece Hall: We will be displaying our rainbow flags with pride

The Piece Hall is a place for everyone, and we will do all we can to make sure marginalised groups always feel safe and welcome.

While January seems to drag on for eons, February is gone in a flash and before we know it, we’re haring towards March; it’s mad isn’t it, pun intended!

By CEO of The Piece Hall Trust, Nicky Chance-Thompson MBE, DL

February is LGBT+ history month, and we marked this by hearing from local people about what the rainbow flag means to them. Do check our social media channels to see the mini films. It’s been incredibly moving to hear how this powerful symbol can bring a vital sense of safety in a world that can feel hostile and frightening at times.

We hosted a brilliant free event from the Gilbert Baker Foundation, the organisation which works to extend the legacy of flag creator Gilbert Baker, promoting its history, impact on the world and educating future generations about the flag. I found it fascinating to hear about its conception and was deeply moved by some of the stories from around the world where the flag is banned. A timely reminder of what can happen when hate is allowed to fester unchallenged. The Piece Hall is a place for everyone, and we will do all we can to make sure marginalised groups always feel safe and welcome and we will be displaying our rainbow flags with pride…

I’m so pleased the days are getting a little longer with a few extra minutes of daylight every 24 hours and some of us are now lucky enough to be traveling to and from work in the daylight! We’re busy planning our spring events and after the huge success of the Christmas markets which brought a boost to the town centre and our tenants alike, we’re now planning an Easter market for four days over the bank holiday weekend, so save the date for shopping, and would be vendors need to apply quickly as we are always hugely oversubscribed.

If there’s a mum in your life who likes a browse round the shops, our independent stores are perfect for a day out to celebrate her special day this March. You can make it even more memorable with a delicious afternoon tea experience in The Caygill Rooms.

There will be freshly baked scones, finger sandwiches, and mouthwatering treats lovingly prepared by our talented chefs down in The Trading Rooms and all served with a choice of fine teas or a glass of fizz. You know she deserves it!

We are very nearly at the end of our summer gigs announcements now and planning is cranking up for our big costume change as we get stage ready to welcome some of the best acts around in between June and August.

Things will be a little different for some of the shows this year. The Piece Hall is a standing venue usually but for one week this coming July our magnificent courtyard will be partly seated.

After a successful trial last year with Bill Bailey’s comedy, this set up allows us to bring a bigger variety of artists and different types of shows. So rather than miss out on shows where the numbers simply wouldn’t stack up standing, we can bring artists currently on tour playing larger theatres, city halls, forums, and seated venues up and down the country. This year’s seated shows include Il Divo, Roger Daltry, Anastacia, and Squeeze. Don’t worry there are also standing areas and the balcony for those who just have to move to the music.