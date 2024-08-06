Debate: Have holidays abroad become too expensive or is a foreign trip still worth the price?
The research found that a quarter of Brits (25 per cent) have decided against a holiday abroad because of increased costs.
More than a third (35 per cent) of those surveyed by TPE said the price of flights to popular destinations have become too expensive and one in five (20 per cent) said it’s the first time they have struggled to afford a holiday overseas.
Brits who have given up on a holiday abroad are instead opting for a UK break. More than two thirds (69 per cent) are going on a UK holiday this summer and a further 16 per cent are considering taking one.
The top destination for UK holidays, according to the rail operator’s research, will be the Lake District, with 38 per cent of Brits heading there in the next month, followed closely by York (19 per cent) and Edinburgh (19 per cent).
Kathryn O'Brien, customer experience and transformation director at TPE, said: “We’ve all felt the pinch this year and the rising costs of flights abroad has meant that some Brits can’t go on a foreign holiday.
“It means we will see the return of the much-loved UK holiday.”
