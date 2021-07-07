Euro 2020: Calderdale Council encourages supporters to enjoy England vs Denmark game safely

The excitement of the match will see many people heading out to bars and restaurants.

The Council has said it is important to take care as COVID-19 rates are still increasing in Calderdale due to the Delta variant which spreads more easily.

Councillor Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Supporting local businesses is great for our economy, but it’s vital that we all behave responsibly when we’re out and about, as the virus is still in our communities and rates are increasing across all age groups.”

Fans celebrate England's victory against the Ukraine (Getty Images)

The semi final game at Wembley stadium will kick off 8pm and is being shown live on ITV.

Deborah Harkins, the Council’s Director of Public Health, added: “The best thing we can do to protect ourselves and others, and to support our fantastic local businesses, is to keep up the great work we’ve all been doing on the five big things.

“If you’re out drinking or eating and enjoying the football over the next few days, please wear a face covering, stay two metres apart from other people and wash your hands regularly.

"This will help reduce the spread of the virus and support businesses that have worked so hard to be COVID-secure and keep going during the pandemic to provide for our communities.”