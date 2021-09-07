Extra cost reason swimming pool at new Halifax leisure centre will not be deep enough for some activities

Artist impression of the new Halifax leisure centre

Earlier this year Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club, which has been national champions, rasied the issue of the new pool’s depth following the decision to close the existing Halifax Swimming Pool at Skircoat Road due to the cost of repairs which the council says made it unviable.

Calderdale Liberal Democrats have now raised the issue again, expressing concerns the replacement pool – which will be built on the site of the existing synchronised swimming.

Councillor Sue Holdsworth (Lib Dem, Greetland and Stainland) said there had been a lot of talk about the new pool replacing the old one on a like-for-like basis – but that seems to have fallen by the wayside.

“In some respects, the replacement pool seems like a downgrade from the old one,” she said.

But the new pool will meet the needs of 98 per cent of the old pool’s users and the council’s need to control the new centre’s costs has had to be a factor, says the Cabinet member for Regeneration and Strategy, Coun Jane Scullion (Lab, Luddenden Foot.

“Based on usage from 2019-20, the proposed pool will accommodate over 98 per cent of current users and we hope will attract many more new users, with our modern, welcoming and inclusive offer.

“We know how important diving and synchronised swimming facilities are to some people, and we considered the options for including these in the new building.

“However, these activities require the swimming pool to be a lot deeper, which would add significant cost to the council-funded project, so unfortunately it will not be possible to provide these facilities.

“We understand that some people are disappointed about this.

“The council is under extreme pressure to make budget savings across all services, especially due to the pandemic.

“A key condition for the new leisure centre is that it must be self-funding, so that the income generated is used to repay the amount which has to be borrowed for the construction.

“Deepening the swimming pool would add costs to the build which could not be repaid from the income that the centre will generate,” she said.

Coun Holdsworth said the success Great Britain has seen at the recent Olympic Games starts with young people swimming and diving in their local pools.

“It is disappointing to see that local residents will be losing some facilities in the future.

“Local swimming clubs have produced a number of top-rate performers from a wide range of backgrounds.

“My fear is that some of these will be unable to travel to other facilities and so not reach their full potential.

“It’s bad enough to see the government not doing enough about its ‘levelling-up’ promises, but doubly galling to see a local council not grasping the opportunity.

“Either the council changes its plans or local people will miss out in the future”, she said.

Coun Scullion said the new energy-efficient new pool and leisure centre would provide state-of-the-art facilities which will help people of all ages and abilities to be more active and healthier, including a modern gym, six-lane pool, sports hall and dance studio, wellness suite and adventure climb.

“There isn’t currently a diving club interested in using the facilities, but we have been in regular contact with Halifax Synchronised Swimming Club and have offered them alternative sessions at our pools in Todmorden, Sowerby Bridge and Brighouse, as well as discounted rates.