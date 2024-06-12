Green Party highlights need for change of course on housing policy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Green Party has been highlighting the need to change course on housing policy to deliver the houses the UK needs whilst conserving our landscape and historic heritage.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

Further evidence has emerged of the risk to Calderdale's history and countryside from uncontrolled house building. Local historians in Northowram have identified a potentially historic building on the site of one such new development. At present, the plans are for this building to be demolished and the wildlife rich site it stands on to be destroyed with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking at the site on Hall Lane, Green Party candidate for the Halifax constituency Martin Hey said "It's astonishing that our green spaces and the history of our area come a distant second to the needs of large property developers."

Martin Hey, Green Party candidate for Halifax, at Hall Lane

"On housebuilding, we need a sharp change of course, one that other parties can't provide. After all, current house building plans in our area are based on Conservative government policies implemented locally by a Labour council.