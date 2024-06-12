Green Party highlights need for change of course on housing policy
Further evidence has emerged of the risk to Calderdale's history and countryside from uncontrolled house building. Local historians in Northowram have identified a potentially historic building on the site of one such new development. At present, the plans are for this building to be demolished and the wildlife rich site it stands on to be destroyed with it.
Speaking at the site on Hall Lane, Green Party candidate for the Halifax constituency Martin Hey said "It's astonishing that our green spaces and the history of our area come a distant second to the needs of large property developers."
"On housebuilding, we need a sharp change of course, one that other parties can't provide. After all, current house building plans in our area are based on Conservative government policies implemented locally by a Labour council.
"The Green Party is proposing that instead of out of town developments destroying the Greenbelt, plans are put in place to revitalise the towns in Calderdale, many of which have acres of derelict land used for rough car parking at best. With only 1500 people living in the centre of Halifax at present, it's vital for the future of the town that a significant amount of house building is created on this vacant land."