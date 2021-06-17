Objectors to Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire and Crosslee Properties Ltd’s reserved measures application to build 50 homes at land south of Brookelands, Brighouse Road, and a full application to develop 41 homes, plus associated access and ancillary works, at land east of Southedge Works, also on Brighouse Road, had argued the two sites should be treated as one.

Highway congestion and air quality issues objectors had voiced were deemed to have been considered at the application’s outline approval stage – the council had refused the proposals on these grounds but they were approved by a Planning Inspector on appeal.

The proposed housing site near to Crosslee in Hipperholme

The proposals were passed by Calderdale Council's planning committee but many of you have reacted to the decision on our Facebook page.

This is how you have been reacting to the news.

Peter Deeks: "It’s just madness. The councillors who agreed to this should to be forced to drive from Brighouse to Hipperholme traffic lights every day for a week. Then asked to justify their decision."

Julie Morland: "Hipperholme is awful for traffic anytime of day in all directions, if these are built where are children going to school, which doctors and dentists are they going to use and everything else. The councillors are not bothered they probably don't live in that area."

Emma Manley: "Slow hand clap to Calderdale Council .. yet again they have surpassed themselves in making absolutely the wrong decision. "Put me down for one of those houses please. I bet the air pollution alone is off the scale. No one will be able to get in a doctors or school because there are none available. Will have to set off even earlier to get anywhere on time. Like the traffic isn’t bad enough! I bet, not a single councillor lives anywhere near this area."

Amanda Coyne: "Isn’t there already too much traffic at Hipperholme without adding another 91+ cars to it. Why not have a park/bowling green/tennis more recreational. I avoid hipperholme at all costs at all times of the day."

Nathan BarlowL "That's all hipperholme cross roads need."

Julie Slater: "Why does every bit of available land need houses building on it? The local area has enough housing, too much really. Why not make into a park/open space which the local community already living in the area can enjoy. We are told to get out & enjoy the outdoors & think about climate change & the environment, but the clowncil insist on covering every available space in concrete. How is that going to help the environment & climate change?"