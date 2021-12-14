People urged to drink responsibly during 'Mad Friday' Christmas celebrations

People are being urged to drink responsibly on ‘Mad Friday’.

The last Friday before Christmas is usually one of the busiest days of the year for the NHS, as excessive drinking often leads to an increase in alcohol-related incidents.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said fewer people may be out celebrating this year, due to concerns about the spread of Covid-19, but it is urging them to act sensibly.

The service currently receives around 3,100 emergency calls per day.

Nick Smith, executive director of operations, said “Whilst our resources are tied up dealing with alcohol-related incidents that could have been avoided we may not have crews available to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

“We don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun, but if you’re enjoying a few alcoholic drinks whilst celebrating over this festive period, please be sensible and don’t ruin your celebrations by ending up in the back of an ambulance.”

The service also says heavy drinking can lead to a rise in abuse and assaults.

Mr Smith said: “Our dedicated staff are there to help people in their hour of need and it’s unacceptable to abuse or assault them. We work closely with our police colleagues to ensure that any offenders are prosecuted."

It comes after the NHS Providers warned the health service is “already beyond full stretch”, as staff are working to deal with an influx of Covid-19 patients, winter pressures and a backlog of people waiting for treatment.

It said the NHS needs public support “now as much as ever” as the health service is “already under enormous pressure”.

The Government has ramped up the roll out of booster doses and it is looking to introduce restrictions this week, to curb the spread of the Omnicron variant of Covid-19.

They include compulsory mask-wearing indoors in most public places, and guidance for people to work from home where possible.

NHS Covid passes showing full vaccination or a recent negative test will be required for entry to indoor venues containing more than 500 people, unseated outdoor venues with more than 4,000 people, and any venue with more than 10,000 people, from Wednesday.