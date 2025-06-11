Political opinion: Cllr Howard Blagbrough: Time for change in Calderdale

How do we make Calderdale a better place to live, work and visit? My answer is clear: Calderdale needs fresh leadership and a new direction.

For too long, Labour’s control of Calderdale Council has led to mismanagement, flawed decision-making, and a dismissive attitude towards the wishes of local residents.

For example, the repeated delays to the new Halifax Leisure Centre. This facility is expected to open in the first half of 2026, but construction hasn’t even started. At the start of June, I asked the Labour Cabinet on Calderdale Council whether this opening date would still be met, and they provided no reassurances – it’s crystal clear that residents should expect further delays.

This is not only mismanagement but also flawed decision-making because the swimming pool at the Centre will be shallower than the previous Halifax Swimming Baths, meaning some local groups may no longer be able to use it.

Residents should expect further delays to the opening of the new Halifax Leisure Centre

Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. Elland Railway Station was supposed to be completed by 2020. Now, five years later, there’s still no station.

The ongoing A629 Halifax Town Centre improvements are another prime example. We all knew there would be some disruptions, but local businesses are reporting that footfall is significantly down due to the congestion on the roads, which has been worsened by the mismanagement of the traffic. This is putting the livelihoods of many local businesses at risk.

At the same Cabinet Meeting in June, Conservative Cllr Regan Dickenson asked for guarantees from Labour that the next stages of the project in Halifax will not commence until the previous is finished. The overlapping of construction works across Halifax could be the final nail in the coffin for many businesses. Thankfully, Labour confirmed only preliminary work would commence on the other phases.

However, perhaps the most grievous issue in recent months is the planned Battery Energy Storage Site (BESS) in North Halifax. This development is wrong on so many levels. It not only goes against the Council’s Local Plan, which has designated the land for employment use, but the Council is also ignoring the wishes of local residents, who overwhelmingly disapprove of the BESS.

Both Conservative Cllrs on the Council’s Planning Committee voted against the BESS because we share the serious safety concerns raised by residents – the planned site is situated in a residential area with primary schools. Under a Conservative-led Council, we would also use this land for its original purpose under the Local Plan.

In this column, I have briefly outlined why Labour is failing Calderdale and equally made an effort to show that Conservative Cllrs are working hard to scrutinise and hold the Council to account, but this is not enough to deliver change.

To stop Labour’s control of the Council demands action from local residents. You can make Calderdale better by campaigning for change and standing as a Conservative Councillor candidate in the upcoming Local Elections in May 2026.

If you care about your community and want to make a difference, then the local Conservatives would like to hear from you.