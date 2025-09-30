Political opinion: Cllr Howard Blagbrough: We Must Oppose this Digital ID Policy

Well over 2.6 million people have signed the petition calling on the Government to abandon the digital ID scheme - with almost 10,000 in Calderdale alone. I join them in rejecting this fundamentally un-British policy.

Britain has never been a ‘papers, please’ society. Our ability to go about our daily lives has never stemmed from some file in a government database – that ability flows from our inherent rights as British citizens. In short, we believe in a free society in which government works for us.

Yet, the Government’s mandatory digital ID policy would fundamentally change our relationship with the state. As the Prime Minister said in a recent speech, if citizens fail to present this mandatory ID they would be forbidden from earning a living anywhere in the UK.

The Government has no mandate for this scheme. It did not appear in the Labour manifesto and, according to Sky News, ministers may be planning to bypass Parliament entirely and to push this through without any scrutiny or approval from elected MPs.

Cllr Blagbrough outside Halifax Town Hall

According to No. 10, this policy aims to combat illegal immigration and the underground economy. While steps must of course be taken to tackle those issues, this ID policy falls at the first hurdle.

Those who enter the UK illegally do so without the state’s permission and, often, without its knowledge. Those working in ‘underground’ jobs fill positions that, in paper, do not exist. Why then, as commentators have asked, would they be deterred by requirements for those here legally to present digital ID for a legal and honest job?

The reality is that this is just another attempt by statists to gain more control over our daily lives. The New Labour government attempted to impose ID cards upon the public and while the policy was ended by the Coalition government shortly after it took office, it had already cost the taxpayer £4.6 billion according to a recent Institute for Government report.

The Government says this proposal purely relates to right to work checks. This is objectionable enough for many on philosophical grounds – but the scheme could easily be expanded by a future government.

There are countless examples of the reluctance of governments to give away powers they have amassed. For example, the WWI controls on pub opening hours were not withdrawn until 1988 and the ID cards mandated during WWII were not abolished until early 1952, after Winston Churchill retook office from Clement Attlee.

As explained in a recent piece by the Adam Smith Institute, people were asked for those ID cards well after the war even for ‘trivial’ matters such as overstays on parking tickets. It is easy to imagine a future nanny-state government demanding people show digital ID to buy items that are ‘unhealthy’ for them and so on. We must nip this in the bud now before it is too late.

As of the time of writing, well over 2.6 million verified web users have signed the petition imploring the Government to reverse this appalling policy. Almost 10,000 have signed in Calderdale alone. As Robbie Moore, MP for Keighley and Ilkley, has said – we are not tins of beans and we do not need barcodes.

I join them all in rejecting this fundamentally un-British policy and I pledge that the Calderdale Conservatives will always work with other parties to promote and protect civil liberties in our borough.