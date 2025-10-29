Political opinion: Kate Dearden MP - Delivering housing security in Halifax

This week, the Labour Government’s Renters’ Rights legislation became law. I hear too often from residents living in unsafe conditions and under severe financial strain. This law is an important step toward making renting fairer, more affordable, and tackling the root causes of insecure housing.

This isn’t about punishing landlords, it’s about ending the uncertainty too many face every day: wondering if they’ll be uprooted with little notice, whether they can afford the next rent hike, or if their home is safe. From banning no-fault evictions to ending rental bidding wars and allowing tenants to appeal excessive rents designed to force them out, this legislation delivers real change for families across Halifax.

While most landlords provide a good service, too many private renters are stuck in poor-quality homes with unaffordable rent. Research in 2024 found that over 1 million people across Yorkshire were pushed into poverty after paying housing costs, with Calderdale seeing a 10.1% rise in private rents in the last year alone. This law gives renters stronger rights and ensures our housing system treats people fairly.

It’s also about safety. Just this week, new rules under Awaab’s Law came into effect, requiring social landlords to urgently fix health and safety hazards, including significant damp and mould, within strict timelines.

Locally, I regularly meet with Together Housing, our social housing provider, to ensure responsibilities are met, quality concerns addressed, and plans for future investment in social and affordable homes discussed. Please contact me if there’s an issue you need raised.

This work is part of a broader plan to raise living standards, tackle insecure housing, and build more homes. We’re also reversing the Tories’ devastating record on homelessness, which saw rough sleeping more than double.

Here in Halifax, local organisations have been crucial. The work of groups like Happy Days, the Homeless Pastors, St Augustine’s and so many more, alongside Calderdale Council’s partnership with Crisis, have almost halved households in temporary accommodation since March last year, giving more residents the stability they need to thrive.

Now, the Labour Government is going further, with £5.2m announced this month for Yorkshire and the Humber to prevent homelessness and support families this winter.

Building on the £1 billion investment in homelessness and rough sleeping services already announced, this funding crucially supports councils under the highest pressure to deliver support where it’s needed most – with immediate help for children and families in temporary accommodation centred at its heart.

Everyone deserves a place they feel safe and secure - a place to call home. Too many in Halifax still live with the anxiety of insecurity. Through action and legislation introduced by this Government, we are closer than ever to changing that reality.