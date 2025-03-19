'Political Opinion: Standing with Ukraine

February 24 marked three years since Russia’s brutal and unprovoked invasion of a free and democratic Ukraine—a significant and sombre milestone.

This war has caused immense suffering for the Ukrainian people, with tragic loss of life, displacement, and the destruction of entire communities. Yet, despite the pain, Ukraine has shown remarkable bravery and resilience, demonstrating the same spirit of defiance and unity that the UK once embodied during the Blitz.

We in the UK have always taken pride in our Blitz spirit—standing firm against tyranny, supporting our neighbours, and fighting together for a shared cause. For three years now, Ukraine has embodied that same indomitable spirit. Their fight is not just for Ukraine’s sovereignty, but for the values of democracy, freedom, and security that we all hold dear.

It’s clear that the British public remains united in their support for Ukraine. Here in Halifax, I’ve seen it firsthand, with people opening their hearts and homes to those affected by the war. The bond between our nations has never been stronger.

I’m also proud that the UK has been a leading voice in supporting Ukraine on the world stage. Under the Prime Minister’s leadership, we have been unwavering in our support—providing military assistance, rallying global allies, and securing vital commitments to defend Ukraine and the borders of Europe.

In recent weeks, the UK has joined a growing “coalition of the willing”, working alongside France and other nations to ensure Ukraine’s security and defend any future peace deal.

While the war in Ukraine is part of a broader global security challenge, the Prime Minister’s efforts to bolster UK defence capabilities are also key. This Labour Government has committed to increasing defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by April 2027, with an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament. Our priority is to safeguard the security of our citizens and our allies.

We all hope that, in the near future, we will gather again as a community to mark not just the end of this devastating conflict, but Ukraine as a free, independent nation—an equal partner within the global community of democratic nations.

As we reflect on this anniversary, we honour those who have been lost and look ahead with hope—hope for a future of peace, security, and prosperity. I’m proud that the UK will continue to stand at the forefront, helping to achieve this goal.

Submitted on behalf of Labour.