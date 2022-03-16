Praise given for changes allowing motorcyclists to use bus lanes in Calderdale

Calderdale councillor Coun Amanda Parsons-Hulse (Lib Dem, Warley), who chairs Transport Scrutiny for the West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) has been lobbying for riders to be allowed to use motorcycles and other forms of powered two wheelers in bus lanes.

She welcomed her own council making the move.

“Over 70 per cent of councils in the UK are already doing this and I am really pleased that Calderdale has now decided to let these riders use our bus lanes,” said Coun Parsons-Hulse.

Bus lane on Burnley Road, approaching King Cross

She said due to climate change and the expense of owning a car some residents have said they would consider using a motorcycle or other powered two-wheeler.

One of their main concerns is they wanted to feel safer and being allowed to use bus lanes would help this.

“Giving motorcycles and other powered two wheelers the use of bus lanes is a step in the right direction,” she said.

Coun Parsons-Hulse said transport is by far the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the UK and according to Government figures, motorcycling itself produces only 0.4 per cent of that figure.

Findings from the Leuven – a transport consultancy – report show that a ten per cent modal shift from cars to motorcycles or power two wheelers would give a 40 per cent reduction in congestion and ultimately emissions for all our road users, she said.

“If we are serious about reducing emissions in response to our climate emergency then there needs to be a modal shift.

“We need to move away from single-occupancy cars and under-utilised vans, towards transport modes that use less energy, and take up less road space, but still offer commuters, tradespeople, and the logistics industry practical solutions, while maintaining freedom of choice,” said Coun Parsons-Hulse