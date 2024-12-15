Reclaiming the Calder

By Nigel Horan
Contributor
Published 15th Dec 2024, 20:00 BST
Updated 16th Dec 2024, 13:04 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

This new book describes the pollution and recovery of the river Calder. It compares the history and fate of the river to the history and fate of the towns it passes: flooding in Hebden Bridge; Cromwell Bottom Nature reserve, Brass Bands in Brighouse, the Luddites, Shoddy and Mungo, the rhubarb triangle and rugby league. It looks at how polluted environments can recover if they get the right help from the right people.

This is the story of a river. Although it is not a long river, it had the power to drive the Industrial Revolution and make a major contribution to the financial might of Britain in the 19th century. The river’s reward for this contribution was pollution. It was stripped of its extensive stocks of game and coarse fish for the whole of its 44 miles. It was left in such a state that a government commission in 1867 reported: ‘The Calder throughout its course is abused, obstructed and polluted to an extent scarcely conceivable from Todmorden down to Castleford.’

The river was to remain in this state for close to a hundred years; and a similar story could be told for all the great English rivers that flowed through the country’s industrial heartlands: the Mersey, Irwell, Don and Trent. Only when the river Thames, which runs alongside the Houses of Parliament, was affected did the problem gain the attention of politicians.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

So, how did it get from there to here - a river today with fish stocks along its whole length, active angling clubs and one that many match fishermen claim is the finest roach river in the country? It’s a fascinating story of industrial decline, political resolve and conservation.

A once polluted river now has a fine head of good quality fish.placeholder image
A once polluted river now has a fine head of good quality fish.

It’s also a book about fish and fishing - the pleasures of angling in an urban environment, the varied tactics that change with the seasons and species, whether those of summer matchmen or winter fly fishers.

The Calder is not a unique river but it does have a unique story to tell; one that will interest and inform all those who fish, as well as environmentalists, historians and any who care for the future of our aquatic environment. The author has lived close to the Calder for thirty years and fished it along its length and throughout the seasons.

Related topics:BrighouseHebden BridgeCastlefordTodmorden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice