Thought for the Week by Canon Michael Storey

Who likes the Tax Collector?

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Very few I imagine. Also, I think that there are few Tax Collectors names actually known by the general public.

September 21 is the day when Christians remember the name of a Jewish Tax Collector – Matthew, who was encouraged by Jesus to change his “job” and follow him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew gave up his career and became one of the 12 disciples.

Who likes the tax collector

What a huge risk, we can imagine – from being pro the Roman government and pro the Jewish religion to follow an upstart leader of a new way at looking at life and following two simple rules by which to live; Love God and love your neighbour as yourself.

Because Matthew followed Jesus in his travels around Israel in the years following, becoming a disciple, we can be sure that what he wrote is pretty reliable.

When Christians decided which Christian writings to include in the Bible, Matthew’s Gospel was put first in the New Testament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his Gospel we can read of the story of the birth of Jesus and his “rules of life”, set out the Beatitudes - Chapter five.

I think the world would be much improved if everyone applied those rules.

Canon Michael Storey

​