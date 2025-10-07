Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

Stock photo.

Do you find the news depressing?

There seems to be so much violence often inspired by a "them and us" mentality on social media.

Nearer to home we can find ourselves caught up by family differences with members unwilling to speak to one another.

The Christian Gospel offers a different way.

Jesus is seen as the friend of tax gatherers and sinners and saw his role as one to seek and save those who are lost.

He was often exasperated with his disciples when they quarrelled or disputed amongst themselves as to who was the greatest.

Jesus taught them that greatness is found in service and humility.

Finally he gave up his life on the cross taking our sins onto himself for our forgiveness.

Those who follow Jesus know they are far from perfect and certainly not better than those who do not come.

But we recognise our need of forgiveness and that through coming to God his grace can change us for the better.

Through Christ we are all made welcome and hopefully find love and support.