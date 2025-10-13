Thought for the Week by Rev Martin Russell

I am awash with apples. I have a cooking apple tree and two eating apple trees and this year there has been a bumper crop.

Wherever I go I offer apples and I have a tray outside my gate saying: "Help yourself". x8g3qyt

This is harvest time and my apples make it very real to me. But in our churches Harvest services are about thanksgiving.

We recognise that we are blessed so generously by God so we give thanks by decorating the church with flowers, fruit and vegetables and singing harvest hymns.

Stock photo.

But thanksgiving then goes onto sharing. The gifts people bring go to needy people in the community, to food banks and to lonely and housebound people.

We also remember those in poorer countries with gifts of money. Our local church is giving to the church in Tanzania helping vulnerable teenage girls.

Thanksgiving is at the heart of the Christian faith. We recognise how much God has done for us and respond in love, worship and service.

When we share the bread and wine, we remember that Jesus gave his life for us on the cross and so we seek to follow his way of sacrifice and generosity.

Thanksgiving is the key to life.