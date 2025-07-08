Thought for the Week by Rev Michelle Petch

With the warmer weather and summer holidays ahead the thoughts of many people will be turning towards trips to the seaside.

Maybe you are planning to go yourself in the coming weeks. Thinking of the beach and in particular building sandcastles with my grandchildren, has put me in mind of a parable Jesus told about wise and foolish builders.

The wise builder built his house on the rock, while the foolish builder made his on the sand. I’m sure many of you are familiar with the story, and how, when the rain, winds and storm came, the house on the sand fell flat, while the house on the rock stood firm.

Of course, Jesus wasn’t really talking about building. It’s a story that is meant to make us stop and think about the things we build our lives on.

How can we ensure we are building on solid foundations so when the storms of life arise, we can stand firm like the house on the rock and not be overwhelmed like the house on the sand.

Jesus gives us a clue in what he says when he introduces the parable, ‘Anyone who hears these words of mine and acts on them is like a wise man.’

We can hear and act on the words of Jesus by reading the Bible and spending time in prayer and worship.

I wonder what you are building your life on, and whether it will withstand the inevitable storms of life?

Rev Michelle Petch, Vicar of Rastrick