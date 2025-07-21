Thought for the Week by Rev Michelle Petch

At this time of year many of us take a rest from work and the normal routines of life.

For some this coincides with the school summer holidays, for others it's prompted by the warmer weather.

It’s a good time to go for walks in the countryside, visit the seaside as I mentioned last week, or sit in the garden and enjoy the flowers and plants.

In the church too we’ve entered a quieter time of year. A time when there is opportunity to rest and enjoy creation.

In the tradition of the Church of England, this season is called ordinary time.

For a long stretch of time through the summer months, there are no major festivals to prepare for or celebrate and so there is time just to ‘be’ with God.

Often gardens are at their greenest in these summer months, although sadly this year some are parched because of the hot sun and for lack of rain.

The colour in church for ordinary time is green, reminding us of the green grass and plants.

Just as they grow and flourish at this time of year, so we have the opportunity to do so too.

The opportunity to step out of the regular routine of life, recharge the batteries, and for Christians, to grow with God.

Is it time for you to slow down and take a rest, simply to enjoy the world around you and grow closer to God?

Rev Michelle Petch, Vicar of Rastrick