On my regular walk into Halifax from my home in Savile Park, I pass by an old nightclub now converted into a Church.

It has the arresting title: New Beginnings Church.

I have yet to visit because of my own commitments. I wish them well.

New beginnings is a great title for a Church. It goes to the heart of what faith, and Christian faith in particular, has to offer. Faith sustains and renews.

Thought for the Week: Hope in God

Everyone is invited to a new beginning. New beginnings are possible.

They give us hope that in the words of a prayer I have often used, "we were not made for darkness and death".

For Christians hope is rooted in the life, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He bore all the darkness of human life and showed on Easter morning that God's love is indestructible.

His terrified followers had a new message: He is risen!

The wonder of new beginnings is through faith we can share in Christ's risen life.

All churches, whatever their denomination declare the same message: Hope in God.

Martin Parrott, Associate Priest, Holy Trinity and St Jude's, Halifax