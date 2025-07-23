It’s a proven fact that Calderdale has one of the most active and engaged voluntary sectors in Yorkshire. So, it’s no surprise that the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards which is the event to celebrate this sector is getting bigger and better every year.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Each autumn, we’ve traditionally hosted this uplifting evening at The Venue in Barkisland. It’s a glamorous occasion as guests dress up, make their entrance on the red carpet, and have their photo taken by professional photographers. We enjoy a meal together, followed by a formal awards ceremony recognising the remarkable individuals and organisations who make Calderdale such a special place to live.

We shine a light on everyone from those just getting started, such as our Young Community Champion and Best New Charity, to those who have made an impact over decades. In between, we thank and recognise more niche categories like Arts and Culture, Great & Green, Best Fundraising Campaign, building up to Charity of the Year and the evening ends on a high by announcing The Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every year, the number of nominations increases. That’s hardly surprising when you consider the incredible work being done across our borough often by volunteers, who give their time not for recognition or reward, but because they care. They see a need and step up to meet it.

Column - Steve Duncan- Why the Calderdale Community Spirit Awards are Getting Bigger End July 2025

Until now, we’ve only been able to fit 400 people into the room. This year, we’re making a bold move. To meet demand and allow more people to be part of this special celebration, we’re moving to a much larger venue of The Victoria Theatre in Halifax and it will take place on Friday 17th April 2026. Tickets will have a lower price point making it more affordable for more supporters to attend.

Why the change? We’re now seeing even more demand on the charity sector. As costs rise and need increases, our charities and voluntary groups are doing more than ever. We felt it was time to make the awards reflect that scale of the work happening and also the ambition and success. These people and groups are making both a bigger impact on the number of people they help, and also making an even greater impact on individual lives. By making the event bigger, bring more people together, we can celebrate even more unsung heroes, and inspire more work to be done in our community.

The event promises to be an evening of fun, entertainment, and inspiration. Many regard this event as a highlight of Calderdale’s social calendar as guests will leave feeling wowed by the incredible work happening all around Calderdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re also welcoming more sponsors this year, reflecting a growing number of businesses that want to support the awards and in turn, support the charities and individuals who make Calderdale better for everyone.

If you’d like to be notified by email when nominations open this autumn, please email [email protected].

If you’re interested in sponsoring the event or learning more about how to get involved, please email me at [email protected]. Together, we will make this the biggest and most inspiring celebration of community Calderdale has ever seen.