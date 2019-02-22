Paramedics treat resident in Halifax street as firefighters tackle house blaze

Firefighters tackled a house fire in Halifax as paramedics gave medical treatment to a resident who fled from the property.

Emergency services were called to a house in Halifax when a fire began in the kitchen.

West Yorkshire Fire Service said the domestic fire in Queens Road, King Cross, was reported at 6.10pm yesterday (Thursday).

MORE NEWS: Every car parking charge rise in and around Halifax town centre revealed





A spokesman said smoke detectors were installed in the home and sounded, meaning the occupant had been able to get out to safety by the time crews arrived.

The person was suffering the effects of smoke inhalation and was put in the care of Yorkshire Ambulance Service, he said.

MORE NEWS: Calderdale greenfield site could be transformed into new 55-home estate

Firefighters from Halifax, Illingworth and Rastrick stations all attended the incident, using breathing apparatus and a hose reel to put out the fire.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax - join our dedicated Facebook group here.