Pensioner, 83, rescued by Calder Valley Search and Rescue team in two hour operation

An 83-year-old man had to be rescued by the Calderdale Valley Search and Rescue Team.

CVSRT were called to help the Yorkshire Ambulance Service (YAS) with the evacuation of the unwell pensioner on Saturday at 1.12pm.A

A total of 16 members wer deployed in team vehicles or directed to the incident in woodland near Jerusalem Farm, Luddenden.

YAS paramedics assessed the casualty, who was then packaged and carried by stretcher to an awaiting ambulance.

The rescue took two hours.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest news and breaking incidents in Halifax by joining our dedicated Facebook group here.