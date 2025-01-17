Here are 10 fascinating facts about Halifax that you may not have already known.
1. Carpet factory
Dean Clough is a well known area of Halifax and was originally built in the 1840s to 1860s for Crossley Carpets. At the time it was the worlds largest carpet factory at half a mile long with 1,250,000 square feet. Photo: National World
2. Town Hall design
The architect who designed Halifax Town Hall in 1863 was also responsible for designing the Houses of Parliament. The town hall was his last major commission and was completed a few years after his death. Photo: Jim Fitton
3. Spelling difference
Unlike many other towns in the UK, Halifax has only had a slight variation in the spelling of its name of the years. It was recorded as Halyfax in 1091 but since then has been known as Halifax. Photo: James Hardisty
4. Halifax Gibbet
It is common knowledge in Calderdale that Halifax Gibbet was an early guillotine that allowed the Lord of the Manor to decapitate thieves. But did you know that it claimed its last victim in April 1650? Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald