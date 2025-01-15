11 Halifax eyesores and derelict buildings that residents want to see tackled in 2025

But there are also some ugly eyesores and derelict buildings that blight the skyline and residents would love to see tackled in 2025.
We asked Halifax Courier readers which of these eyesores they hope will be demolished or spruced up in the next 12 months.
Here are some of their suggestions.
1. Wilko Halifax
One reader said: "The old Wilkos has so much potential". The space has been empty since 2023. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald
2. Theatre Royal
A number of people said that something should be done with the Theatre Royal on Wards End in Halifax. One reader said: "Theatre Royal! My grandad worked there when it was a theatre. Such a shame it’s how it is" Photo: Charles Round
3. Timeform House
A number of readers said that Timeform House on Northgate needed to be tackled in 2025. Photo: Google Street View
4. Halifax swimming pool
Unsurprisingly Halifax swimming pool is one of the places that people feel should be dealt with soon. A reader said: "The swimming baths and the leisure centre need replacing". Photo: staff
