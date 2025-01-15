11 Halifax eyesores and derelict buildings that residents want to see tackled in 2025

By Abigail Kellett
Published 13th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
There are some beautiful buildings in Halifax and across Calderdale.

But there are also some ugly eyesores and derelict buildings that blight the skyline and residents would love to see tackled in 2025.

We asked Halifax Courier readers which of these eyesores they hope will be demolished or spruced up in the next 12 months.

Here are some of their suggestions.

18 of the best gyms and fitness centres in and around Halifax according to Google reviews

Here's who's coming to The Piece Hall in 2025 - all the dates you need to know for the Halifax shows

One reader said: "The old Wilkos has so much potential". The space has been empty since 2023.

1. Wilko Halifax

One reader said: "The old Wilkos has so much potential". The space has been empty since 2023. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo Sales
A number of people said that something should be done with the Theatre Royal on Wards End in Halifax. One reader said: "Theatre Royal! My grandad worked there when it was a theatre. Such a shame it’s how it is"

2. Theatre Royal

A number of people said that something should be done with the Theatre Royal on Wards End in Halifax. One reader said: "Theatre Royal! My grandad worked there when it was a theatre. Such a shame it’s how it is" Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
A number of readers said that Timeform House on Northgate needed to be tackled in 2025.

3. Timeform House

A number of readers said that Timeform House on Northgate needed to be tackled in 2025. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Unsurprisingly Halifax swimming pool is one of the places that people feel should be dealt with soon. A reader said: "The swimming baths and the leisure centre need replacing".

4. Halifax swimming pool

Unsurprisingly Halifax swimming pool is one of the places that people feel should be dealt with soon. A reader said: "The swimming baths and the leisure centre need replacing". Photo: staff

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxCalderdaleGoogle
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice