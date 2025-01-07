18 of the best gyms and fitness centres in and around Halifax according to Google reviews

By Abigail Kellett
Published 7th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
For many people their New Year's resolutions list includes trying to get fitter and do more exercise.

We’ve taken a look at some of the best gyms and fitness centres in and around Halifax, according to Google reviews.

The following entries have a rating of 4.5 and over with more than 10 reviews.

23 Square Rd, Halifax HX1 1QG. Rating - 4.9 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

1. Fanatix Strength & Fitness Club

23 Square Rd, Halifax HX1 1QG. Rating - 4.9 (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) Photo: Leon Neal

Broad St Plaza, Halifax HX1 1YH. Rating - 4.5

2. PureGym Halifax

Broad St Plaza, Halifax HX1 1YH. Rating - 4.5 Photo: Google Street View

VITAGYM, Pine St, Halifax HX1 2QH. Rating - 4.8

3. VitaGym

VITAGYM, Pine St, Halifax HX1 2QH. Rating - 4.8 Photo: Google Street View

Holdsworth Rd, Halifax HX3 6SN. Rating - 4.9

4. Treadmill Gym

Holdsworth Rd, Halifax HX3 6SN. Rating - 4.9 Photo: Google Street View

