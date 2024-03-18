11 photos showing the lovely village of Norland known for its moor and popular scarecrow festival

We are taking a look at the beautiful towns and villages that we have here in Calderdale.
By Abigail Kellett
Published 18th Mar 2024

In this series we are shining a spotlight on different parts of our borough, continuing with Norland.

Norland is a small village located around two miles from Sowerby Bridge.

The village is known for its popular scarecrow festival that takes place in September.

The nearby Norland Moor is a popular walking spot with residents and visitors alike.

Its 250 acres of heather woodland features evidence of ancient use with a small number of standing stones, ditches and banks having been identified.

Norland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Norland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Norland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Norland Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

