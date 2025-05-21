12-year-old from Ripponden lands first TV role in BBC short film
Logan Ludbrook, who attends Ryburn Valley High School, plays the role of Mullet, who along with his friend Lenny, finds an abandoned car on a Bradford estate and use their imaginations to build a ride to the moon.
Logan's mum Vanessa said: "His cousin Kelseajo is an actor as well and she saw it posted on Instagram.
"We applied for it and had to go for quite a few auditions. He got three call backs and then got a phone call saying he'd got the part."
Filming was over four days in April and is Logan's first acting role.
"He's only been in school plays before," Vanessa said.
"He absolutely loved it, but he's always wanted to be an actor.
"He's dressed in every costume going - Spiderman, Wolverine, you name it.
"He was a different person every day!"
The film is set to premiere tomorrow on BBC iPlayer and will also be broadcast on BBC Three at 9:50pm.