12-year-old girl raises hundreds of pounds for her football team by climbing Stoodley Pike
Grace Brooks, who attends Calder High School, plays as a goalkeeper for Greetland under 12 girls, completed the challenge on Sunday.
Greetland have around 27 girls across two teams and are always looking for fundraising ideas for new training equipment, kits and tournament entry fees.
Grace came up with the fundraising idea herself and has raised more than £600 for the teams.
Coach Jason White said: “The heavens opened on Sunday and the weather was against Grace, but this didn’t stop her she marched on through the weather, narrow muddy stone paths and nettles, and she remained resilient to complete the task.
"Grace comes from a family of generations who are heavily invested within the club and to this day, they continue to support our sustainability, development and growth.
"As a coaching team, we are all so proud of Grace’s achievement and she has always been a credit to the team and such a joy to coach.
"The response from other parents within the team has been full of support and congratulations to Grace, which is truly deserved.”