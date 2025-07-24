12-year-old girl raises hundreds of pounds for her football team by climbing Stoodley Pike

A 12-year-old girl from Halifax has raised hundreds of pounds for her football team by hiking up Stoodley Pike.

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grace Brooks, who attends Calder High School, plays as a goalkeeper for Greetland under 12 girls, completed the challenge on Sunday.

Greetland have around 27 girls across two teams and are always looking for fundraising ideas for new training equipment, kits and tournament entry fees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace came up with the fundraising idea herself and has raised more than £600 for the teams.

Grace Brooks

Coach Jason White said: “The heavens opened on Sunday and the weather was against Grace, but this didn’t stop her she marched on through the weather, narrow muddy stone paths and nettles, and she remained resilient to complete the task.

"Grace comes from a family of generations who are heavily invested within the club and to this day, they continue to support our sustainability, development and growth.

"As a coaching team, we are all so proud of Grace’s achievement and she has always been a credit to the team and such a joy to coach.

"The response from other parents within the team has been full of support and congratulations to Grace, which is truly deserved.”