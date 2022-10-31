17 of the most haunted places in Halifax, Todmorden and Elland and the spooky stories behind them

From ghostly pubs to spooky sightings on the street, here are 17 locations in the area and their stories that could have come straight from a Halloween film.
1. Fleece Inn Elland
This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair. Photo: Charles Round
2. Todmorden Unitarian Church
Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps. Photo: Submit
3. Halifax Town Hall
This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes. Photo: Jim Fitton
4. Former Halifax Railway Station
The former Halifax railway station waiting room near the Eureka Museum is now used as offices and a nursery. It is believed to be haunted by an old passenger and man who worked on the rail yard. Photo: National World