Town Profile: Halifax

17 of the most haunted places in Halifax, Todmorden and Elland and the spooky stories behind them

By Abigail Kellett
Published 31st Oct 2022, 06:00 GMT
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 14:18 GMT
To celebrate the arrival of Halloween we are taking a look at some of Calderdale’s most haunted places.

From ghostly pubs to spooky sightings on the street, here are 17 locations in the area and their stories that could have come straight from a Halloween film.

Riot Women – 22 filming locations used in BBC drama as all episodes available on BBC iPlayer

18 nostalgic pictures showing life in the 20th century in Northowram, King Cross, Mixenden, Siddal and Ovenden

This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair.

1. Fleece Inn Elland

This Elland pub is known for its spooky happenings having been visited by TV series Most Haunted. Paranormal activity includes tales of a headless horseman, re-appearing bloodstains and a dancing chair. Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps.

2. Todmorden Unitarian Church

Ghost hunters are known to flock to Todmorden Unitarian Church as it is known for its haunted past. It has also been visited by the Most Haunted cameras with visitors seeing shadowy figures and hearing phantom footsteps. Photo: Submit

Photo Sales
This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes.

3. Halifax Town Hall

This Grade II* listed building in the centre of Halifax was built in the 1860s and designed by Sir Charles Barry. The town hall is said to be haunted by a former mayor who wanders the halls in his mayoral robes. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
The former Halifax railway station waiting room near the Eureka Museum is now used as offices and a nursery. It is believed to be haunted by an old passenger and man who worked on the rail yard.

4. Former Halifax Railway Station

The former Halifax railway station waiting room near the Eureka Museum is now used as offices and a nursery. It is believed to be haunted by an old passenger and man who worked on the rail yard. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HalifaxTodmordenCalderdaleOvenden
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice