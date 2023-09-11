News you can trust since 1853
18 photos from Stewart Robinson's fun fair near North Bridge in Halifax which included thrilling Tagada ride

There were thrills and spills aplenty at a fun fair in Halifax over the weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Stewart Robinson brought a host of rides, fun and entertainment to the area near North Bridge, just off Northgate on Saturday and Sunday.

There were rides for all the family including the dodgems and waltzer and for the thrill-seekers, Tagada.

Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald

