18 photos from Stewart Robinson's fun fair near North Bridge in Halifax which included thrilling Tagada ride
There were thrills and spills aplenty at a fun fair in Halifax over the weekend.
By Sarah Fitton
Published 11th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Stewart Robinson brought a host of rides, fun and entertainment to the area near North Bridge, just off Northgate on Saturday and Sunday.
There were rides for all the family including the dodgems and waltzer and for the thrill-seekers, Tagada.
Photos by Bruce Fitzgerald.
